Escambia Man Sentenced To 15 Years On Federal Drug Charges

December 4, 2025

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to federal prison on drug possession charges.

David Blackman III, 39, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, cocaine, and cocaine base.

According to court records, the Blackman sold narcotics from his residence. Law enforcement executed a search warrant in December of 2023 at the his residence. During the search, agents located over $8,500 in cash, more than 850 grams of methamphetamine, and other narcotics including, fentanyl, cocaine, and cocaine base.

“Removing this polydrug distributor from the streets is another step toward making our communities safer,” said DEA Miami Field Division Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter. “This joint investigation was the result of great work between our agents and law enforcement partners.”

The conviction and sentence were the result of a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

