Byrneville Elementary Names Students Of The Month

January 8, 2026

Byrneville Elementary School recently named its Students of the Month for December.

They are:

  • Kindergarten: Jon Wagner and Amelia Thomas
  • 1st Grade: Sydney Lashley and Price Miller
  • 2nd Grade: Braelyn Smith and Hudson Edwards
  • 3rd Grade: Carter Potts and Liam Steadham
  • 4th Grade: Cambree Flowers and Suzi Pope
  • 5th Grade: Conner Fowler and Veronica Walker
  • Art: Nevaeh Comalander
  • PE: Timothy Dees
  • Music: Jonah Levins

