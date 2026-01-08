Byrneville Elementary Names Students Of The Month

Byrneville Elementary School recently named its Students of the Month for December.

They are:

Kindergarten: Jon Wagner and Amelia Thomas

1st Grade: Sydney Lashley and Price Miller

2nd Grade: Braelyn Smith and Hudson Edwards

3rd Grade: Carter Potts and Liam Steadham

4th Grade: Cambree Flowers and Suzi Pope

5th Grade: Conner Fowler and Veronica Walker

Art: Nevaeh Comalander

PE: Timothy Dees

Music: Jonah Levins

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.