Byrneville Elementary Names Students Of The Month
January 8, 2026
Byrneville Elementary School recently named its Students of the Month for December.
They are:
- Kindergarten: Jon Wagner and Amelia Thomas
- 1st Grade: Sydney Lashley and Price Miller
- 2nd Grade: Braelyn Smith and Hudson Edwards
- 3rd Grade: Carter Potts and Liam Steadham
- 4th Grade: Cambree Flowers and Suzi Pope
- 5th Grade: Conner Fowler and Veronica Walker
- Art: Nevaeh Comalander
- PE: Timothy Dees
- Music: Jonah Levins
