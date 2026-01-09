Save The Eagles Day Program Is Saturday At The Molino Library

The Molino Library will host “Save the Eagles Day” on Saturday. Staff from the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida will present a special program about eagles.

Attendees will hear incredible stories about the sanctuary’s work in rescue and rehabilitation, learn how they can help protect eagles and keep them thriving in their natural habitat, and enjoy a fun craft for the little ones.

The Wildlife Sanctuary does not currently have an eagle in its sanctuary that is “glove ready” and able to make public appearances. Instead, staff will bring a hawk to the Molino Library, another raptor that is similar to eagles.

The program will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Molino Library, located in the Molino Community Center at 6450A Highway 95A.