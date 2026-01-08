Millions In Projects, Mostly Grant Funded, Underway In Century

Million of dollars of projects are underway in Century.

The town’s consulting engineer, Dale Long, recently present an update to the town council on the projects, including funding status. Major projects include

wastewater improvements including wastewater treatment plant — $8.86 million (90% grant, 10% loan)

water meter and service replacements — $1.3 million (100% grant)

Freedom Road Bridge replacement — $1.3 million (100% grant)

wastewater lift station rehabilitation — $3.36 million (90% grant, 10% loan)

wastewater treatment plant improvements — $5.36 million (90% grant, 10% loan)

water well replacement == $1.85 million

For a complete status report (pdf format), click here.

Pictured: Work on the Century lift station on West Highway 4 recently. NorthEscambai.com photos, click to enlarge.