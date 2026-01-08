Longtime Escambia County Attorney Alison Rogers Is Retiring

January 8, 2026

Longtime Escambia County Attorney Alison Rogers is retiring.

Rogers, who served Escambia County as an assistant county attorney from 1999 to 2003, was named deputy county attorney in 2003 before being named county attorney in February 2008.

Rogers submitted a one-year retirement notification on Tuesday. Her final day will be January 4, 2027.
“I am available throughout 2026 to assist with the transition as needed,” she wrote in a letter to the Escambia County Commission.

The commission is expected to discuss her retirement at a regular meeting on Thursday.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 