Escambia Public Schools Hiring Additional Campus Security Officers

Escambia County Public Schools is hiring additional Campus Security Officers to begin training in May 2026.

“Campus Security Officers are ECPS employees trained by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office whose sole mission is to protect students and staff in our public schools across Escambia County,” said ECPS Protection Services Director Kyle Kinser. “All personnel are put through rigorous screening.”

Ideal candidates should have prior law enforcement and/or military experience and must have a passion for working with children.

Successful applicants will go through an extensive training curriculum with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that prepares them to safeguard schools. Candidates will be paid throughout their training and will be hired as a Campus Security Officer upon successful completion of training. The position is currently posted and any interested applicant should apply immediately, as the screening process is extensive.

Click here to apply.

Selected candidates begin with a starting salary of $33,978.00 for 10 months of employment. Once the training process has been completed, candidates are eligible for a variety of benefits.

Pictured: Campus security officers train for the current school year. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.