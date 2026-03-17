Two Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Chase In Escambia County

March 17, 2026

Two people were arrested in Escambia County after deputies chased a vehicle stolen out of Port St. Lucie.

Last Thursday, a deputy was alerted by a license plate reader that a stolen vehicle was in the area. The deputy then spotted the vehicle, a white Nissan Versa, traveling westbound on Olive Road.

When the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver failed to stop, and a vehicle pursuit began along Burgess Road. Deputies attempted a PIT maneuver, but it was unsuccessful. The driver then turned onto Born Drive, a dead-end street.

The ECSO said the driver traveled through the backyard of a residence, striking a child’s playhouse, before continuing into the wood line behind the property, where the vehicle eventually came to a stop.

Both the driver and passenger were given commands to exit the vehicle and were taken into custody without further incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said a search of the vehicle revealed a loaded handgun, which had also been reported stolen out of Port St. Lucie, as well as a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The driver was identified as 29-year-old Michael Andre Peavy Jr., a convicted felon. He was charged with:

  • fleeing and eluding
  • grand theft of a motor vehicle
  • grand theft of a firearm
  • two counts of possession of a weapon and ammunition by a convicted felon
  • felony criminal mischief

The passenger, 22-year-old Lilian McDaniel, was also arrested and charged with:

  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • two counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 