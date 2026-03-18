Century Council Votes To Nearly Double Water Rates, Increase Sewer Rates

The Century Town Council voted Tuesday night to nearly double the cost of water usage, alongside smaller increases for wastewater.

The move came after the Florida Rural Water Association (FRWA) determined that the rate increases were necessary in order to remain financially viable and make payments on six outstanding loans.

“What’s the scenario if we do nothing?” Council member John Bass asked.

“The state will take over; you can’t keep operating and paying loans,” Town Clerk Carrie Moore responded.

The council considered two rate increase scenarios—a graduated hike over several months, or an immediate one. The council voted 3-2 for the immediate increase, which the study said will ultimately save residents money. Bass and Henry Cunningham voted against the measure, voicing support for the more graduated increase.

Under a resolution approved Tuesday night, the base rate for 2,000 gallons of water will nearly double on April 1 from the current $13.59 to $26.64. Usage tiers over 2,000 gallons a month would nearly double for up to 5,000 gallons (from $2.59 to $5.08) with other increases for additional usage.

Wastewater rates will increase from a current $16.94 to $17.79 for 2,000 gallons, plus additional usage fees above 2,000 gallons.

For an average customer using 5,000 gallons of water per month, the water cost will rise from $21.36 to $41.87, while the study said the combined water and wastewater cost will rise from $48.95 to $74.56 per month.

The town council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:15 p.m. for a second and final vote on the rate increase.

Pictured top: Council members Sparkie Harrison (left) and Dynette Lewis (right) voted for an immediate water rate increase on Tuesday night. Shelisa Mccall, not pictured and participating by phone, also voted in the affirmative. Pictured below: Council members Henry Cunningham (left) and John Bass (right) voted against the immediate increase, supporting a graduated increase. NorthEscambia.com photos and graphic, click to enlarge.