Fire Destroys Large Barn In Molino (Gallery)

March 16, 2026

Fire destroyed a large barn in Molino on Sunday afternoon.

The approximately 2,400-square-foot barn was fully involved in fire shortly after the blaze was reported to Escambia County Fire Rescue around 3:30 p.m. on Sunshine Ride Court, off Sunshine Hill Road west of Highway 97.

For more photos, click here.

The fire reportedly started when someone was working on equipment inside the barn. There were no injuries reported at the scene.

The barn was a total loss. The fire also damaged or destroyed horse trailers and other equipment.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 