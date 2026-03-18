Northview Gets 11-Inning Spring Break Shutout of T.R. Miller

March 18, 2026

The Northview Chiefs earned a Spring Break shutout 3-0 over T.R. Miller in 11 innings Tuesday night.

Jase Portwood earned the win for the Chiefs in relief, giving up three hits and no runs in four and two-thirds innings, while striking out four and walking three. Boutwell opened on the mound for NHS, surrendering five hits and no runs in six innings, striking out five and walking two.

Grayden Sheffield led Northview at the plate with two RBIs and was 1-5 on the night. Portwood led Northview in hits, going 2-4.

The Chiefs will enjoy the rest of Spring Break off before returning to acton of March 24 at West Florida.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 