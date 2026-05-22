Century, Cottage Hill, And Molino Utilities Staff Complete Infrastructure Mapping Training

May 22, 2026

The Town of Century hosted regional Diamond Maps training on Friday.

Diamond Maps is a simple, cloud-based Geographic Information System (GIS) designed specifically for municipalities, rural utilities, and first-time GIS users. It is built to help small towns and utility districts map their infrastructure and track system maintenance without needing extensive technical training.

Utility staff from the Town of Century, Cottage Hill Water Works, and Molino Utilities was among those who attended the training.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 