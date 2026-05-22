Rivers Up Just Inches As Area Remains In A Severe Drought

Dry conditions have improved slightly across the area, but all of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties remain in a severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor data released on Thursday.

Portions of northern Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida had been in an extreme drought, and rain that is forecast through Monday will make a difference, but how much remains to be seen.

The Escambia River at Century was at 3.27 feet and falling on Thursday night. That’s up about seven inches from 2.69 feet on April 28. On Thursday night, the Perdido River at Barrineau Park was at 1.47 feet and falling, up about 1.5 inches from 1.34 feet on April 28.

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During a 50-to-100-year drought in July 2011, the Escambia and Perdido rivers were at 2.90 and 1.30 feet, respectively.

RELATED: Escambia River Dropping Closer To Historic Low (April 29)

Pictured: The Escambia River at Fischer Landing near Century this week. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.