Atmore Man Charged With Three Counts Of Attempted Murder In Brewton

An Atmore man is behind bars facing multiple attempted murder charges following an investigation by the Brewton Police Department into a pair of shootings from late last year.

Brewton Police said Devon Shavers was charge with three counts of attempted murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

According to police, the charges stem from two separate shooting incidents that took place in Brewton on December 13 and December 16, 2024.

Police revealed that these December shootings are directly linked to the subsequent murder of Rickel Samuel, which occurred in February 2025.

While Shavers has been charged in connection with the December incidents, the Brewton Police Department noted that the investigation into the murder of Rickel Samuel remains active and ongoing. Officials indicated that further developments in the case may result in additional arrests.

Shavers remains in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton with bond set at $250,000.