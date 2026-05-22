Rain And Thunderstorms Into The Holiday Weekend

An unsettled holiday weekend is ahead for the local area, with wet weather driving the narrative for the next several days. The multi-day stretch kicks off on Friday with a very high likelihood of rain and thunderstorms, dropping up to a half-inch of water before tapering off slightly heading into Friday night. Saturday keeps the soggy trend alive with high rain chances remaining in place under partly sunny skies. While Sunday offers a minor break with only a 40 percent chance of scattered daytime showers, rain gear will be a necessity once again for outdoor plans on Memorial Day as another round of widespread showers and storms moves into the region.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Memorial Day: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.