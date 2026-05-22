UWF Announces First Division 1 Season Schedule

University of West Florida football has released its 2026 schedule with a slate of five home games and six away games in the first season as NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision members. In anticipation of the new era of Argo football as members of the United Athletic Conference, season ticket renewals are now available for current ticket holders.

“This new era of Argonaut Athletics reflects the momentum and vision that continues to elevate UWF, and we look forward to seeing Argo Nation rally behind our team throughout this inaugural FCS season,” said UWF President Manny Diaz Jr.

The schedule combines established FCS programs, conference matchups and longtime regional opponents as UWF prepares for its first season at the DI level.

“We are looking forward to the 2026 UWF Football Season which will bring new opponents at the Division I level both on campus and on the road,” said head coach Kaleb Nobles . “We really wanted to give our team an opportunity to play a near full schedule of DI opponents during our first FCS season and we feel that this gives our entire program an opportunity to showcase the work that we put in to play great football each week. With our transition to the DI level, we spoke with a large number of teams across the country to set up what we feel like is a great schedule this year. We look forward to a great season in our first year in the UAC and on the DI level.”

SCHEDULE BRINGS IN NEW OPPONENTS AND REIGNITES OLD RIVALRIES

The Argos will open the season with a headliner matchup against Southern Illinois on Aug. 27 at Pen Air Field. The visiting Salukis went 7-5 in the 2025 season including a win over No. 11 ranked Illinois State to close out the regular season. Kick off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT for the Thursday night opener.

UWF will then hit the road for its first-ever UAC game on Sept. 5 against Central Arkansas. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

Following a bye week, the Argos return home to host UAC member Austin Peay on Sept. 19 during Family Weekend at UWF. Kick off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

UWF will then have two straight weeks on the road with games against Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 26 and Abilene Christian on Oct. 3. UAC co-champion Abilene Christian was 7-1 in the conference last year and made a run into the FCS playoffs where they defeated Lamar in the first round before falling to Stephen F. Austin. Gametime for Southeast Missouri State is to be determined, while kickoff against ACU is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

The Argos return home for two consecutive games against familiar NCAA Division II opponents Northeastern State on Oct. 10, and West Alabama during UWF’s Homecoming on Oct. 17. UWF played both opponents in the 2025 season picking up wins against each team on the road. The Argos defeated Northeastern 31-24 and West Alabama 23-16.

The Argos will travel to Eastern Kentucky on Oct. 24 with gametime still to be determined followed by North Alabama on Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. CT. UWF and North Alabama have faced off three times in program history with the Argos holding a 2-1 record against the Lions.

On Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. CT, UWF will close its home schedule with FCS powerhouse Tarleton State. The Texans finished 12-2 in 2025, including a double overtime win over FBS Army, and advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs before losing to Villanova.

In the final game of the season, UWF will look to reignite its past rivalry with former Gulf South Conference team West Georgia. The Argos will travel to Carrollton, Georgia, on Nov. 21 for the 2 p.m. CT game. The teams have played eight times in program history with the Argos holding a 5-3 advantage in the series.

As part of the NCAA Division I three-year reclassification process, UWF will be eligible to compete for a UAC Championship, but will not be eligible for FCS playoffs until the University completes the transition requirements and achieves active DI membership status in Fall 2029.

PURCHASE TICKETS FOR THE INAUGURAL FCS SEASON

Current season ticket holders can begin renewing season tickets beginning May 21 and have through July 10 to complete the renewal process. Ticket holders will receive an email from HomeTown Ticketing with step-by-step instructions and a unique renewal code.Emails will be sent from the University of West Florida Box Office at fansupport@hometownticketing.com.

New season ticket sales will begin on June 1. If you are interested in purchasing season tickets, fill out the Season Ticket Interest Form. Single game tickets will go on sale Aug. 1.

Due to the ongoing construction of Darrell Gooden Stadium, all seating for the 2026 season will be located on the east side of Pen Air Field.

Fans will also experience the addition of a new state-of-the-art video board located near the north endzone, further enhancing the gameday atmosphere for the Argos’ inaugural FCS season.