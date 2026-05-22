Wahoos Drop Back And Forth Contest 4-3

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos would drop a topsy-turvy game to the Columbus Clingstones by a final score of 4-3.

Brendan Jones would draw a leadoff walk to begin the game and would quickly steal his team leading 20th base to get into scoring position. With two outs, Dillon Lewis would lob a single into left field to give Pensacola a 1-0 lead.

Wahoos starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr would get some help defensively in the top of the third when third baseman Dylan Jasso would make an impressive backhanded stab and throw fading toward the third base dugout to retire Ethan Workinger. Workinger, however, would get his revenge in a big way in the bottom of the third. Leading the inning off, Sam Praytor would send a ball over the wall in left field, but Workinger would track it the whole way, leap, and snatch it back to rob Praytor of his second homer of the year.

That play kept the score at 1-0 until the top of the fourth. An opposite field single from David McCabe and a double from Luke Waddell would put runners at second and third with only one out. Jordan Groshans would follow those hits up with a sacrifice fly to center, scoring McCabe and tying the game at 1-1. The Wahoos would grab the lead back in the bottom of the fifth when Payton Green would snap an 0-10 rut with his fourth home run of the season and bring the score to 2-1. This is where the back and forth affair began.

The top of the sixth saw two Clingstone runs cross, Patrick Clohisy would lead off with a walk and steal of second to get into scoring position. Lizandro Espinoza would single him home a batter later to tie things up at 2-2. This would be the end of Ortiz-Mayr’s day, as Mason Vinyard (L, 1-1) would come in to relieve him. Espinoza would proceed to steal second and third before Luke Waddell would bring him in on a sacrifice fly to right field to put Columbus in front. Both runs were charged to Ortiz-Mayr. That lead would only last half an inning, thanks to a double from Cristian Hernández and an RBI single from Fenwick Trimble to tie things up once again, this time at 3-3. Blayne Enlow (W, 1-1) would shut things down after that.

The top of the seventh would yield the final run of the game when Ethan Workinger, who robbed Praytor’s homer earlier in the game, would bang one over the left field wall with room to spare, giving his team a 4-3 lead that would prove to be the deciding difference. Pensacola would load the bases in the bottom of the ninth off of closer Tyler LaPorte (S, 2), but after an intentional walk to Payton Green to load the bases, LaPorte would induce a 6-4-3 double play off the bat of Dylan Jasso to sink the Wahoos.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Clingstones on Friday.

written by Charlie Hobert