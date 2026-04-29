Escambia River Dropping Closer To Historic Low

Rivers in the North Escambia area are dropping closer to historic lows as the area is currently in an extreme drought.

At Century, the Escambia River was at 2.69 feet and falling at 11 p.m. Tuesday; the all-time record low level was 1.30 feet in 1954. The Perdido River at Barrineau Park was at 1.34 feet Tuesday night. Low water records for the Perdido River are not available.

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During a 50-to-100-year drought in July 2011, the Escambia and Perdido rivers were at 2.90 and 1.30 feet, respectively.

Rain chances into the weekend, especially upstream in Southern Alabama, may bring the river levels up.

Pictured: The Escambia River at Century on Tuesday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.