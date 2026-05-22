ECSO: No Charges To Be Filed In Accidental Cantonment Double Shooting

May 22, 2026

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says no charges will be filed in an accidental double shooting early Friday morning in Cantonment.

The incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. in the 2600 block of Pleasant Valley Drive off Highway 297A.

Deputies said a man was holding a gun when it accidentally went off, hitting him and the woman sitting next to him. Both were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 