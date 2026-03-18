Sunshine And Near 60 Today; Into The 80s By The Weekend

A warming trend is on the horizon for the North Escambia area as we move through the rest of the week. After a cool Wednesday, temperatures will climb steadily, reaching the low 80s by the weekend under consistently clear and sunny skies. Expect pleasant, calm conditions to prevail through early next week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 59.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.