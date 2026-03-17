Escambia Member Of Outlaws Motorcycle Club Pleads Guilty To Federal Arson Charge

An Escambia County member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club has pleaded guilty in federal court to arson, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Gregory E. Simonds Jr., 42, pleaded guilty in federal court to the charge of arson by means of an explosive causing personal injury.

On February 15, 2025, during an altercation with a group of individuals associated with the Pagans Motorcycle Club in the parking lot of Emerald Coast Harley Davidson on Beal Parkway in Fort Walton Beach, Simonds set off an explosive that damaged the adjacent Jimmy John’s restaurant building and injured one of its employees, according to court documents.

Although the defendant drove away from the scene, Simonds was quickly identified and arrested by law enforcement. In his car, officers recovered four more explosive devices, two guns, narcotics and drug paraphernalia, and an Outlaws Motorcycle Club vest that the defendant had been identified wearing during the incident. During a subsequent search of his residence, federal agents seized additional explosive devices, explosive making material and equipment, and other evidence that the defendant was making and selling explosives.