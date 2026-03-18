Aggie Classic Scores, Schedule

The 31st annual Harvesters Credit Union Aggie Classic is underway with teams from four states facing off across Pensacola Here are scores through Tuesday night, along with the schedule for Wednesday. Monday, March 16

Tate 10, Union (OK) 3

Gulf Breeze 16, Blanchard (OK) 6

Pace 15, Broken Arrow (OK) 6

Pensacola Catholic 11, Claremore (OK) 0

Bixby 13 (OK), W.S. Neal (AL) 1

Yukon 10 (OK), Christ Presbyterian (TN) 0

Tate 10, Union (OK) 3

In their opening game of the Aggie Classic, the host Tate Aggies easily defeated Union (OK) 10-3 on Monday.

Nathan Connors earned the win for Tate Varsity Aggies, allowing one hit and two runs in two and two-thirds innings, recoding four strikeouts and walking six.

Connors led the Aggies at the plate with three RBIs as he went 2-3 on the night. Connor Dethlefs went 1-1 with two RBIs while Cade McNair added one.

Tuesday, March 17

Tate 5, Broken Arrow (OK) 2

Pace 11, Claremore (OK) 1

Yukon (12) W.S. Neal (AL) 2

Gulf Breeze 9, vs Bixby ( OK) 8

Blanchard (OK) 5, Pensacola Catholic 4

Christ Presbyterian (TN) 11, Union (OK) 1

Tate 5, Broken Arrow 2

On the second night of the Aggie Classic, the Tate Aggies defeated the Broken Arrow Tigers (OK) 5-2 on Tuesday.

Bryton McLellan earned the win for Tate Varsity Aggies, surrendering four hits and two runs in a complete game seven innings, striking out five and walking four.

Taylor went 2-3 at the plate for the Aggies, driving in two runs. Nathan Connors,s, Kannon Ham, and Cooper Halfacre each had one hit.

Wednesday, March 18

Tate High School

4:00 PM – WS Neal, AL vs Union, OK

7:00 PM – Tate, FL vs Claremore, OK

Pace High School

7:00 PM – Pace, FL vs Blanchard, OK

Gulf Breeze High School

7:00 PM – Gulf Breeze, FL vs Yukon, OK

Catholic High School

4:00 PM – Christ Presbyterian, TN vs Broken Arrow, OK

7:00 PM – Catholic, FL vs Bixby, OK