Sunday Showers And Storms Likely

June 7, 2026

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 