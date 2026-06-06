FCA Presents Softball, Baseball Extra Inning Awards

The Northwest Florida Fellowship of Christian Athletes recently named their Extra Inning winners from area softball and baseball teams.

Winners included Northview Baseball’s Jackson Bridges, Tate Baseball’s Bryton McLellan, and Tate Softball’s Emorie Nelson.

Winner were:

SOFTBALL

Escambia — Armani Westbrooks

Gulf Breeze — Sally Alberson

Milton — Faith Cain

PHS — Alexiah Federico

Pensacola Catholic — Aubree Baldwin

Pine Forest — Kelsey Bumgarner

Tate — Emorie Nelson

West Florida Tech — Leianna Wagner

BASEBALL

East Hill — Brayden Page

Escambia — Caleb Bates

Milton — Sayler Melton

Navarre — Connor Dobson

Northview — Jackson Bridges

PHS — Gianni Dian

Pensacola Catholic — Reed Rhodes

Tate — Bryton McLellan

West Florida Tech — Keelan Boyd

PSC — Jackson Kohr

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.