FCA Presents Softball, Baseball Extra Inning Awards

June 6, 2026

The Northwest Florida Fellowship of Christian Athletes recently named their Extra Inning winners from area softball and baseball teams.

Winners included Northview Baseball’s Jackson Bridges, Tate Baseball’s Bryton McLellan, and Tate Softball’s Emorie Nelson.

Winner were:

SOFTBALL

  • Escambia — Armani Westbrooks
  • Gulf Breeze — Sally Alberson
  • Milton — Faith Cain
  • PHS — Alexiah Federico
  • Pensacola Catholic — Aubree Baldwin
  • Pine Forest — Kelsey Bumgarner
  • Tate — Emorie Nelson
  • West Florida Tech — Leianna Wagner

BASEBALL

  • East Hill — Brayden Page
  • Escambia — Caleb Bates
  • Milton — Sayler Melton
  • Navarre — Connor Dobson
  • Northview — Jackson Bridges
  • PHS — Gianni Dian
  • Pensacola Catholic — Reed Rhodes
  • Tate — Bryton McLellan
  • West Florida Tech — Keelan Boyd
  • PSC — Jackson Kohr

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 