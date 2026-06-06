FCA Presents Softball, Baseball Extra Inning Awards
June 6, 2026
The Northwest Florida Fellowship of Christian Athletes recently named their Extra Inning winners from area softball and baseball teams.
Winners included Northview Baseball’s Jackson Bridges, Tate Baseball’s Bryton McLellan, and Tate Softball’s Emorie Nelson.
Winner were:
SOFTBALL
- Escambia — Armani Westbrooks
- Gulf Breeze — Sally Alberson
- Milton — Faith Cain
- PHS — Alexiah Federico
- Pensacola Catholic — Aubree Baldwin
- Pine Forest — Kelsey Bumgarner
- Tate — Emorie Nelson
- West Florida Tech — Leianna Wagner
BASEBALL
- East Hill — Brayden Page
- Escambia — Caleb Bates
- Milton — Sayler Melton
- Navarre — Connor Dobson
- Northview — Jackson Bridges
- PHS — Gianni Dian
- Pensacola Catholic — Reed Rhodes
- Tate — Bryton McLellan
- West Florida Tech — Keelan Boyd
- PSC — Jackson Kohr
Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
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