Flomaton Police Charge Man With Sexual Abuse

The Flomaton Police Department has arrested a man after an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse.

The Flomaton Police Department arrested Anthony Lucero; he was charged with sexual abuse and booked into the Escambia County (Alabama) Detention Center. According to Police Chief Justin Hetrick, officers launched an immediate investigation after the allegations were disclosed to law enforcement, subsequently establishing probable cause for the arrest.

Hetrick said the case remains an active investigation.

“The Flomaton Police Department is committed to thoroughly investigating allegations involving crimes against children and vulnerable persons and will continue to work diligently to ensure the safety of our community,” Hetrick said.