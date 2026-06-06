Qualifying Week Begins Monday for Escambia County, Century and Pensacola Races

Qualifying week begins Monday for local countywide, independent special district and municipal candidates seeking office.

The official qualifying period will begin at noon, Monday, June 8, and end at noon, Friday, June 12. Qualifying takes place at the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections, 213 Palafox Place, 2nd Floor, in Pensacola, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. A special in-person qualifying event will be held on June 10 from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Century Town Hall, 7995 North Century Boulevard.

Two Escambia Commission seats are on this year’s ballot—District 2, currently held by Mike Kohler, and District 4, held by incumbent Ashlee Hofberger. Both have prefiled.

The primary election is August 18, and the general election is set for November 3.

Local Offices Up for Election (2026)

County Commission (Partisan)

County Commissioner, District 2 (4-year term)

(4-year term) County Commissioner, District 4 (4-year term)

Judiciary (Nonpartisan)

County Judge, Group 2 (6-year term)

School Board (Nonpartisan)

School Board Member, District 1 (4-year term)

(4-year term) School Board Member, District 2 (4-year term)

(4-year term) School Board Member, District 3 (4-year term)

Special Districts (Partisan)

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority, District 2 (4-year term)

(4-year term) Emerald Coast Utilities Authority, District 4 (4-year term)

Special Districts (Nonpartisan)

Santa Rosa Island Authority (2-year term)

(2-year term) Escambia Soil and Water Conservation District, Groups 1, 3, and 5 (4-year term)

City of Pensacola (Nonpartisan)

Mayor (4-year term)

(4-year term) City Council: Districts 2, 4, and 6 (4-year terms)

Town of Century (Nonpartisan)