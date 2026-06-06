Escambia Felon Sentenced To Federal Prison For Possession of Firearms

An Escambia County felon has been sentenced on federal firearms charges.

Jason Wayne Coleman, 41, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

This serial felon has been a criminal menace to our communities for far too long, but thanks to the excellent work of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office with support from our federal law enforcement partners, he will now spend years behind bars where he belongs,” John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, said “This successful prosecution by my office is yet another win under Operation Take Back America, through which President Donald J. Trump and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche have directed the Department of Justice to deploy its full might toward removing violent career criminals, like this defendant, from our streets to deliver the safe, crime-free communities our citizens deserve.”

Court documents reflect that the defendant, a multi-time convicted felon who is legally barred from possessing firearms, was out on bond after being arrested in Indiana for firearm-related charges in January 2022. On October 2, 2024, a deputy with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol when he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Coleman. He attempted to flee on foot from the deputy, but was apprehended. In addition to having a suspended driver’s license, Coleman was found to be in possession of a loaded .32 caliber handgun under the driver’s seat of the vehicle as well as marijuana.

Coleman was arrested but was able to bond out of jail.

On May 13, 2025, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a motorized minibike being driven by the defendant. While arresting Coleman for driving on a suspended license and resisting law enforcement, deputies located a loaded .38-caliber revolver in his pocket.

The case involved a joint investigation by the ATF and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.