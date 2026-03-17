Sixth Suspect In Atmore MLK Day Shooting Surrenders To Police

A sixth suspect has now been arrested in connection with a MLK Day shooting incident in Atmore.

Jovaughntai Henderson, 19, surrendered at the Atmore Police Department on charges of attempted murder, four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied building, and discharging a firearm into an occupied building or vehicle.

“Photos shown below depict Henderson wearing blue clothing and displaying a pistol-style rifle-caliber firearm on the night of the incident, shortly before the shooting occurred,” APD said Monday afternoon.

Atmore Police said the investigation is continuing and additional arrests may be forthcoming.

A fifth suspect in the incident was recently arrested in Florida.

A U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Emonee Demontaen Long (picturted left) recently on felony warrants from Atmore for felon in possession of a firearm and felony violation of probation on an original charge of discharging a gun into an occupied building. Once at the Walton County Jail, a large quantity of tobacco and spice were found hidden on his person, according to WCSO, and additional charges were filed for introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, felony possession of synthetic cannabis, possession of marijuana, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Four others were previously arrested and charged.

Jijavious Jadarrius Williams (first photo below, left) and Jitayvious Jamar Williams (first photo below, right), both from Baldwin County, were each charged with two counts of attempted murder, four counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, and one count of shooting into an occupied building.

Nathaniel Crenshaw (second photo below, left) was charged with two counts of attempted murder, four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied building or vehicle, and one count of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle. His brother, Tobijah Keimond Crenshaw (second photo below, right and bottom photo) was arrested during a traffic stop for two counts of attempted murder, four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied building or vehicle, and on count of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle.