Ray Palmer Of Pensacola Sports Named To Sports ETA Hall Of Fame

Sports ETA has announced that Ray Palmer, president and CEO of Pensacola Sports, will be inducted into the Sports ETA Hall of Fame during the organization’s annual Symposium on April 22 in Las Vegas.

The Sports ETA Hall of Fame recognizes individuals whose careers have made a lasting impact on the sports events and tourism industry through leadership, innovation and service.

Palmer has spent more than two decades leading the growth of sports tourism in Northwest Florida. Since joining Pensacola Sports as executive director in 2002 and later becoming president and CEO, he has guided the organization through a period of unprecedented expansion focused on event management, sports tourism development and community engagement.

Under Palmer’s leadership, Pensacola Sports has expanded its portfolio to include high school all-star series competitions, firefighter games, open water swimming events, fishing tournaments and numerous collegiate championships. Major events secured during his tenure include the Sun Belt Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships and the SEC Women’s Soccer Championship, along with community awards programs, scholarships and youth initiatives that strengthen the region’s sports ecosystem.

Palmer has also played a key leadership role within Sports ETA, serving as chairman of the board and contributing to numerous committees that have helped shape the future of the sports events and tourism industry.

“Ray Palmer has dedicated his career to demonstrating how sports events can elevate a community and create lasting economic and civic impact,” said John David, President and CEO of Sports ETA. “Through his leadership at Pensacola Sports and his service to Sports ETA, Ray has helped grow our industry and inspire destinations across the country to think bigger about the role sports can play in their community.”

“Just to have been considered to join the other 24 members of the Sports ETA Hall of Fame is special — being selected is an amazing honor,” said Palmer.

A lifelong resident of Pensacola, Palmer is also widely recognized for his civic leadership and community service. He is a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International, a recipient of the Florida Sports Leadership Award, and a member of numerous regional boards and committees. In 2026, he was named for the third time to the Inweekly Power List, recognizing the 100 most influential people in the Pensacola region. Known for his enthusiastic advocacy of his hometown, Palmer frequently describes Pensacola as the “Western Gate to the Sunshine State,” proudly promoting the destination and its quality of life to visitors and event organizers from around the country.