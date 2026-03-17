Healthcare Comes to Molino: New Clinic Aims to Bridge Service Gaps and Promote Wellness

A new medical clinic is now open in Molino.

Nurse practitioner Rachel Bradley says Molino is the perfect place to open her office. With no other medical facilities and no grocery store with limited access to fresh food, she said, “Molino has challenges when it comes to making good food choices which impacts the health of individuals.”

“With limited resources, Molino residents have to travel, and that’s a hardship, to Atmore or Pensacola,” she said. “I hope to help make a healthy impact on the community.”

She is working to be approved as a Medicare provider, and can provide a “super bill” to file private insurance. IV hydration is available on a cash basis, and patients of record have access to exercise equipment for a monthly fee.

Bradley Medical Clinic, located in the Farm Bureau Building, at 153 Highway 97, is open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Appointments are preferred at (850) 977-0078.

A Pensacola native and longtime Molino resident, Bradley has dedicated nearly four decades to the healthcare field. Her career began in dentistry, where she advanced from a certified dental assistant to a registered dental hygienist after graduating from Pensacola Junior College. Transitioning into nursing, she earned her BSN from Pensacola State College and gained extensive experience as an RN in cardiac care, ICU, and labor and delivery units, as well as serving as a school health nurse.

In December 2020, Rachel earned her Master’s from the University of South Alabama as a Family Nurse Practitioner. She is board-certified by the AANP and holds Autonomous Nurse Practitioner status in Florida, along with licensure in Iowa. Her recent professional work includes serving as a contractor for the Department of Veterans Affairs. Deeply rooted in her community, Rachel and her husband of nearly 35 years, Scott, are active leaders at St. Elizabeth and St. Jude Catholic churches.

NorthEscambia.com photos.