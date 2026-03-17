Byrneville Elementary Names Students of The Month

Byrneville Elementary School recently named its February Students of the Month.

They are:

Kindergarten: Tayla Nichols and Ellie Vollmer

1st Grade: Colten McPhaul and Bo Koski

2nd Grade: Jani’la Durant and Manny Gifford

3rd Grade: Elli Macyn Plant and Jacob Vollmer

4th Grade: Baylee Gafford and Ellie Edwards

5th Grade: Chaplin Grassia and Myra Gill

Art: Suzi Pope

Music: Daviyelle Young

PE: Harper Ellis

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