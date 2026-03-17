Byrneville Elementary Names Students of The Month

March 17, 2026

Byrneville Elementary School recently named its February Students of the Month.

They are:

  • Kindergarten: Tayla Nichols and Ellie Vollmer
  • 1st Grade: Colten McPhaul and Bo Koski
  • 2nd Grade: Jani’la Durant and Manny Gifford
  • 3rd Grade: Elli Macyn Plant and Jacob Vollmer
  • 4th Grade: Baylee Gafford and Ellie Edwards
  • 5th Grade: Chaplin Grassia and Myra Gill
  • Art: Suzi Pope
  • Music: Daviyelle Young
  • PE: Harper Ellis

Image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 