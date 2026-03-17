Byrneville Elementary Names Students of The Month
March 17, 2026
Byrneville Elementary School recently named its February Students of the Month.
They are:
- Kindergarten: Tayla Nichols and Ellie Vollmer
- 1st Grade: Colten McPhaul and Bo Koski
- 2nd Grade: Jani’la Durant and Manny Gifford
- 3rd Grade: Elli Macyn Plant and Jacob Vollmer
- 4th Grade: Baylee Gafford and Ellie Edwards
- 5th Grade: Chaplin Grassia and Myra Gill
- Art: Suzi Pope
- Music: Daviyelle Young
- PE: Harper Ellis
Image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments