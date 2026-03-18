Northwest Florida Congressman Patronis Speaks Out On Shutdown And TSA

Tuesday, Northwest Florida Congressman Jimmy Patronis spoke out amid TSA staffing shortages and nationwide travel disruptions as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown enters its 32nd day.

“The American people shouldn’t be paying the price for Democrat dysfunction,” said Patronis. “TSA agents are being pushed to the brink, working without pay, struggling to make ends meet, and in some cases leaving their jobs. Travelers across the country are feeling the strain, from longer security lines to widespread flight delays. We need immediate action to fund DHS, support our frontline personnel, and restore stability to our nation’s skies.”

Patronis continued, ‘With uncertainty abroad, including threats from Iranian sleeper cells, Democrats are putting Americans’ safety at risk by using Homeland Security funding as a political bargaining tool. For over a month, essential personnel have continued to serve without pay. TSA agents are keeping our skies safe, the Coast Guard is defending our shores, and FEMA’s disaster preparedness remains uncertain, all while critical funding is stalled. This is neither sustainable nor responsible. Americans deserve better than a standstill when it comes to protecting our nation.”

THe Congressman said the shutdown has already made a significant impact, adding that:

Over 300 TSA employees have resigned, and call-out rates have doubled during peak travel.

As of Tuesday morning, 900+ flights were canceled and 2,600+ delayed.

Strong winds across the Northeast, affecting roughly 34 million Americans, are worsening delays.

The Senate has not yet announced a date for the next vote on the DHS funding package.