ECUA Executive Director Bruce Woody Is Retiring

ECUA Executive Director Bruce Woody is retiring after six years in the position.

His last official day will be on or about July 6, but he plans to use accrued leave with a last day in the office no earlier than May 26, which coincides with an ECUA board meeting. He expressed a willingness to help in the process to select his replacement.

“There is a time in every employee’s career to retire, and now is my time,” he told the board earlier this year after thanking ECUA employees and the board for a smooth time at the utility.

The search is underway for a new ECUA executive director, with a salary range of $195,000 to $256,880 annually. According to an online listing, the closing application date is April 15.

Pictured: ECUA Executive Director Bruck Woody address the Escambia County Legislative Delegation in Molino. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.