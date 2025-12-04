One Person Injured In Cantonment Structure Fire

December 4, 2025

One person was injured in a residential structure fire Thursday morning in Cantonment.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at approximately 7:17 a.m. in the 1500 block of Pauline Street.

Firefighters located one person in the front of the home with “fire-related injuries,” according to ECFR. The victim was transported by Escambia County EMS to a local hospital.

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

