Ten Injured In Five-Vehicle Chain Reaction Crash In Escambia County

December 27, 2025

Ten people were injured in a five-vehicle chain reaction crash Christmas night in Escambia County.

The crash happened around 11:35 p.m. on Lillian Bridge on Highway 98.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Chevy Equinox driven by a 31-year-old Georgia man crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old male from Elberta, Alabama. A Toyota Highlander, Chevrolet Trailblazer, and a Toyota Camry were then involved in the chain reaction crash.

A 17-year-old male driver in the pickup truck, an 18-year-old woman in the Chevy Trailblazer, and a 20-year-old Mobile woman in the Toyota Camry were all seriously injured. Seven other people sustained minor injuries.

Written by William Reynolds 

 