Escambia Woman Wanted On Multiple Warrants

December 28, 2025

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman wanted to multiple warrants.

Shaknee Nicole Golay, 31, has active warrants from three separate cases. She is wanted for:

• Burglary, petit theft, and battery
• Violation of probation
• Burglary of an unoccupied vehicle and grand theft.
Golay is wanted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in connection with two separate burglaries that occurred in Escambia County. Investigators continue to investigate additional crimes Golay may be linked to.

Anyone with information on Golay or knowledge of her whereabouts is encouraged to contact ECSO at(850) 436-9630 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 