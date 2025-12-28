Havoc Top Ice Flyers 2-1 on Military Appreciation Night

December 28, 2025

The Huntsville Havoc defeated the Pensacola Ice Flyers 2-1 Saturday night.

The Ice Flyers hosted Military Appreciation Night at the Hangar, squaring off against the Huntsville Havoc in front of a franchise-record non-$5 night sellout crowd of 8,082 fans.

The Ice Flyers struck first in the opening period, with Dawson Sciarrino finding the back of the net on a rebound shot to give the home team an early lead. The Ice Flyers carried the momentum into the first intermission, up 1-0.

For more photos, click here.

The second period saw plenty of action, highlighted by a brawl that had multiple players from both teams going at it. Austin Alger from Huntsville evened the score later in the period, and the game headed into the third tied up.

The third period was evenly matched with both teams having chances on goal, but the Huntsville Havoc came out on top after Austin Alger took advantage of their powerplay following a tripping call on Tyler Burnie.

The Ice Flyers will look to bounce back on Wednesday against the Macon Mayhem.

