Llama Queen, Anyone? Molino Library Hosting Mug Swap

Have an extra coffee mug and want to swap it for another one? Maybe a “Llama Queen” mug?

Through December 31, the Molino Library is hosting a community “Mug Swap.” The event invites residents to bring in a gently used mug and exchange it for a different one, ensuring everyone leaves with a “new” one perfect for a toasty winter beverage.

Whether you are looking to declutter after the holidays or simply want to find a unique piece of stoneware for your morning coffee, all are welcome to participate in the fun and cozy exchange.

The Molino Library is located at 6450-A Highway 95A, in the Molino Community Center.

Pictured: The Molino Library mug swap options available recently. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.