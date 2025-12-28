Partly Sunny, High Of 75 Sunday; Rain Sunday Night And Monday

December 28, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind.

New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

