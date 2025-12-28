FDC: Century Inmate Serving Life For Murder Assaults Correctional Officer

A Century Correctional Institution inmate serving life for murder assaulted a correctional officer recently, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Kevin Johnson, 42, assaulted a correctional officer by striking the officer, according to FDC. The officer was not injured during the alleged assault.

Johnson was serving a life sentence out of Gadsden County on a 2010 conviction for first degree murder, plus 30-year sentences for carjacking and aggravated battery on a person 65 or older.