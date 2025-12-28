Seven George Stone Graduates Joining Escambia County Corrections

Seven new corrections officers recently graduated from George Stone Criminal Justice Training Center Class #129 and will be joining Escambia County Corrections.

The officer trainees graduated from the Corrections Academy at the George Stone Criminal Justice Training Center, marking the completion of a rigorous 420-hour training program designed to prepare them for careers in corrections.

New graduates joining Escambia County Corrections are:

Christian Bullington

Jusseff Collado

Amre Davis

Jared Garland

Kelly Peryea

Tashana Simmons

Tamia Taylor

Over the course of three months, the trainees underwent an intensive curriculum that combined physical training, academic studies, and hands-on certifications. The program covered various topics from defensive tactics and physical fitness to more specialized certifications such as CPR, first aid, and firearms.

“We are excited to welcome these graduates to our department,” Escambia County Corrections Captain Shawn Hankins said. “Corrections Officers play a critical role in the criminal justice system. We’re grateful for our strong partnership with the George Stone Criminal Justice Training Center as we continue to invest in recruits to meet the growing demands of our profession.”

To further encourage qualified individuals to pursue careers in Corrections, Escambia County Corrections is offering sign-on bonuses for certified corrections officers and officer trainees. Certified corrections officers are eligible for an $8,000 sign-on bonus, and officer trainees who want to join the George Stone Corrections Academy and become certified are eligible for a $5,000 sign-on bonus, plus a paid scholarship to attend the Corrections Academy.