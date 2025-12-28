Seven George Stone Graduates Joining Escambia County Corrections

December 28, 2025

Seven new corrections officers recently graduated from George Stone Criminal Justice Training Center Class #129 and will be joining Escambia County Corrections.

The officer trainees graduated from the Corrections Academy at the George Stone Criminal Justice Training Center, marking the completion of a rigorous 420-hour training program designed to prepare them for careers in corrections.

New graduates joining Escambia County Corrections are:

Christian Bullington
Jusseff Collado
Amre Davis
Jared Garland
Kelly Peryea
Tashana Simmons
Tamia Taylor

Over the course of three months, the trainees underwent an intensive curriculum that combined physical training, academic studies, and hands-on certifications. The program covered various topics from defensive tactics and physical fitness to more specialized certifications such as CPR, first aid, and firearms.

“We are excited to welcome these graduates to our department,” Escambia County Corrections Captain Shawn Hankins said. “Corrections Officers play a critical role in the criminal justice system. We’re grateful for our strong partnership with the George Stone Criminal Justice Training Center as we continue to invest in recruits to meet the growing demands of our profession.”

To further encourage qualified individuals to pursue careers in Corrections, Escambia County Corrections is offering sign-on bonuses for certified corrections officers and officer trainees. Certified corrections officers are eligible for an $8,000 sign-on bonus, and officer trainees who want to join the George Stone Corrections Academy and become certified are eligible for a $5,000 sign-on bonus, plus a paid scholarship to attend the Corrections Academy.

Comments

One Response to “Seven George Stone Graduates Joining Escambia County Corrections”

  1. Beegee on December 28th, 2025 1:53 am

    Congratulations to all of you





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 