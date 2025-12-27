Century Accepts State Loan For Water Project Design, Votes To See Construction Dollars

December 27, 2025

The Town of Century recently approved a loan agreement to design several projects and a plan to request construction dollars.

The town was approved for the $150,000 Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) loan in February 2025, but recently received the loan agreement from the state. The loan agreement, approved last week by the town council, will complete the planning and design for water related projects in the town’s franchise area, including the rehabilitation and/or replacement of two water wells, a booster pump station on Tedder Road, the purchase of billing software and general improvements.

The town council also voted to request FDEP provide funds from the State Revolving FUND to actually fund the projects. The “Request for Inclusion” is the first step required to seek and subsequently receive SRF funding for construction of the projects.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

