Escambia Extension Ranks First In Statewide Peanut Butter Challenge

Escambia Extension ranked in first place throughout the state for total number of jars collected in the annual Peanut Butter Challenge, with 4,214 jars collected from donations throughout Escambia County.

The annual peanut butter drive is coordinated by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University Cooperative Extension, with donations collected to support local food pantries throughout the state.

Escambia Extension Services Director Nick Simmons said he was grateful for the support from community and faith-based organizations who were eager to participate in the challenge.

“We contacted new organizations this year, and they were excited to step up and help us meet our goal,” Simmons said. “They far exceeded our expectations, with one site collecting over 900 jars. Escambia County Farm Bureau also made a very generous contribution, donating an entire pallet of peanut butter, which equals over 1,400 jars. We’re extremely thankful for our 4-H clubs, local school organizations, churches, and local partners who helped us fight hunger in our community.”

The peanut butter was collected at locations throughout Escambia County, including North Escambia locations at the Molino LIbrary, Winn Dixie in Cantonment, at Farm Bureau in Molino.

The 2025 Peanut Butter Challenge collected a total of 44,564 pounds of peanut butter statewide, exceeding last year’s total by about 5,000 pounds. Since 2020, participants have donated 212,860 pounds statewide.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.