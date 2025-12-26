No Injuries In Christmas Day Deputy Involved Crash At Highway 29, Highway 97

There were no injuries when a driver reportedly ran a red light at Highway 29 and Highway 97 on Christmas Day and crashed into an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s cruiser.

Just after noon, an elderly woman who was traveling south on Highway 29 failed to stop for a red light and collided with a deputy that was turning north from Highway 29 onto Highway 97, according to witnesses at the scene. The collision caused the deputy’s cruiser to make minor contact with a third vehicle, a van that was in the turn lane from Highway 97 to northbound Highway 29. The van driver was able to turn into the Tom Thumb parking lot.

Escambia County EMS, Squad 18 from the Molino Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and additional units from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional details.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.