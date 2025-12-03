Tate Aggies Fall To Garcia In Florida Invitational Tournament Championship

The Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School Bulldogs from Lake Worth defeated the Tate Aggies 10-0 on Thursday night to win the 2025 Florida Invitational Tournament (FIT) Division 2 (4A-7A) Football Championship in Sumterville, FL.

The Aggies went 10-4 on the season, including home FIT wins over First Coast, Bartram Trail, and Chiles.

Tate is already looking forward to next season.

What is FIT?

In addition to the traditional playoff path to a state championship, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Florida Invitational Tournament (FIT) will see additional teams continue play.

FIT stated last year as an experiment in the rural class. With the FIT, teams that do not make the traditional playoffs receive an invitation to the tournament and a chance to continue postseason.

FHSAA expanded the FIT to two 16-team brackets for high school classes 1A-7A. One bracket is for Class 1A-3A, and the other bracket is for Class 4A-7A. The third FIT bracket is 12 teams in the Rural Class.