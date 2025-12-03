Tate Aggies Fall To Garcia In Florida Invitational Tournament Championship

December 5, 2025

The Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School Bulldogs from Lake Worth defeated the Tate Aggies 10-0 on Thursday night to win the 2025 Florida Invitational Tournament (FIT) Division 2 (4A-7A) Football Championship in Sumterville, FL.

The Aggies went 10-4 on the season, including home FIT  wins over First Coast, Bartram Trail, and Chiles.

Tate is already looking forward to next season.

What is FIT?

In addition to the traditional playoff path to a state championship, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Florida Invitational Tournament (FIT) will see additional teams continue play.

FIT stated last year as an experiment in the rural class. With the FIT, teams that do not make the traditional playoffs receive an invitation to the tournament and a chance to continue postseason.

FHSAA  expanded the FIT to two 16-team brackets for high school classes 1A-7A. One bracket is for Class 1A-3A, and the other bracket is for Class 4A-7A. The third FIT bracket is 12 teams in the Rural Class.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 