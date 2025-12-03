‘Don’t Try Nothin Stupid’: Report Details Failed Bank Robbery Attempt, Desperate Plea By Woman, 63

A 63-year old woman that is charged a failed robbery attempt at Nine Mile Road bank on the day before Thanksgiving passed a note asking for a specific amount of money and with a plea for help, according to an arrest report obtained by NorthEscambia.com.

Gwendolyn Delores Brown was charged with communications fraud obtaining $300 or more and grand theft $10,000 to $20,000.

According to the arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Brown entered the bank just before noon on November 26 and passed a demand note to a bank employee. The note was explicit, demanding$16,000.

According to the report, the note stated “I demand that you put in the bag $16,000 dollars or the family will sulfer and don’t try nothin stupid.”

The employee, who was sitting at a desk in the lobby, initially went behind the teller line to alert colleagues and the manager that they were being robbed. Fearing for the safety of the suspect’s alleged hostages, another bank employee instructed colleagues to provide the cash, the report states. A total of $16,000 in U.S. currency was placed into a white zippered bank bag and handed over to Brown.

Immediately after receiving the money, Brown reportedly began crying and shared a frantic story with the bank staff. She claimed she had been sent into the bank by unknown individuals who were holding her son hostage and threatening to harm him. The location of the alleged hostage was initially stated as a car in the parking lot, but later changed to her home address.

Multiple deputies were dispatched to the scene in reference to a hold-up. Upon arrival, deputies quickly searched the bank and neighboring shopping center parking lot but found no individuals in distress or vehicles matching the suspect’s initial claims.

The responding deputy then established contact with Brown, who provided her address and alleged that a man named “James,” described as a black male in his 50s or 60s, was holding her so, due to a debt owed by her husband. Deputies were immediately sent to the home address to perform a welfare check. During the investigation at the bank, the deputy noted that parts of Brown’s account seemed inconsistent.

While speaking with a bank employee who was familiar with Brown from previous transactions, the employee noted that the suspect was “shaky and not herself.” According to sworn statements, this employee attempted to calm Brown, who then claimed to have received a phone call from an unknown number stating that the bad men left and her kids were safe.

In a separate account, a friend of Brown, who was scheduled to meet her for lunch at a Waffle House across the street, was interviewed by deputies. This individual revealed that Brown had been under significant stress, including facing the possibility of losing her house to foreclosure and dealing with medical issues involving a brother in South Florida. The friend also confirmed that Brown resided alone in her home.

The $16,000 in cash was recovered by a bank employee shortly after Brown received it, as she was crying and speaking with staff. The bank confirmed it wished to press charges.

Brown was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Escambia County Jail. She was released on a $5,000 bond early Thanksgiving morning.

Evidence submitted in the case includes a black beanie cap, two bus passes, the demand letter, and written statements from witnesses.

Pictured: The Ensley Branch of Regions Bank on Nine Mile Road minutes after an alleged failed robbery attempt. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.