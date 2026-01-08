American Magic Opens High Performance Center in Pensacola

American Magic opened the $20.8 million American Magic High Performance Center (AMHPC) at the Port of Pensacola on Wednesday, marking a milestone in the team’s mission to build a world-class sailing and performance platform in the United States.

The center serves as the team’s operational base and hub for American Magic Services (AMS), where the team’s composite manufacturing and engineering expertise drives advanced manufacturing, marine technologies, and aerospace projects. By combining elite sailing programs with cutting-edge design and precision engineering, Pensacola is positioned as a global center for performance sailing and technological innovation.

The High Performance Center will also operate as the official North American training base for SailGP teams, following a partnership announcement between American Magic and the global sail racing championship. Beginning in September 2026, the Pensacola facility will provide SailGP teams with access to world-class on-water and shore-based training infrastructure, supporting year-round preparation, technical development, and athlete performance.

Doug DeVos, Co-Founder of American Magic, said: “The American Magic High Performance Center is the foundation of our long-term vision: building a sustainable, high-performance American sailing platform. By positioning Pensacola and the U.S. as a destination for world-class training, we strengthen our ability to support all sailors in national and international competitions such as youth, women, Olympic, and SailGP programs.”

“American Magic’s commitment to Pensacola is transformational. This facility creates jobs, stimulates economic activity, and firmly plants a flag in our city as a leading sailing destination. We are proud to host a world-class operation that supports innovation, education, and elite competition,” said Mayor D.C. Reeves.

Established in 2017 to challenge for the America’s Cup, the American Magic team has expanded to integrate U.S. Olympic pathways and SailGP, and to develop further Women’s and Youth programs. Based at the newly opened High Performance Center in Pensacola, Florida, American Magic combines elite athletic preparation with advanced design, engineering, and manufacturing technologies. The team is dedicated to winning at the highest level while creating a sustainable future for American sailing.

