Federal Prison For Man Than Funneled Meth Into Escambia County, Including Cantonment And Beulah

A multi-year investigation into a sophisticated drug trafficking network that funneled high-purity methamphetamine into Cantonment, Beulah, and Pensacola has ended with a 10-year federal prison sentence for the man at its center.

Ohagee “Gee” Curry, 28, was sentenced in federal court. Curry had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine and distribution of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

According to federal prosecutors, Curry acted as the primary coordinator for an organization that sourced large quantities of methamphetamine from California and Alabama.

“Our state and federal law enforcement partners were relentless in their investigation of this large drug trafficking operation,” said U.S. Attorney John P. Heekin. “It paid off with the dismantling of that network through this successful prosecution.”

“Our commitment to arresting these drug traffickers who are poisoning our community is never-ending,” said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons. “The successful prosecution of these offenders is a product of the partnerships that we have built and continue to build within our law enforcement community.”

Court documents reveal that Curry utilized the U.S. Mail to receive packages from California and employed couriers to transport drugs from Alabama into Florida. Once the shipments arrived, Curry distributed the illegal substances to a network of dealers who sold them throughout the Panhandle, with a heavy concentration in local Cantonment, Beulah, and Pensacola neighborhoods.

The investigation involved the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Sheriff’s Offices of Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa counties.

Curry was one of 14 defendants charged across three separate indictments as part of the broader crackdown. Law enforcement officials noted that during the investigation, multiple mail packages were intercepted containing high-purity methamphetamine intended for the local streets.

The prosecution was part of the federal Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF), a “whole-of-government” initiative aimed at disrupting criminal cartels and trafficking rings