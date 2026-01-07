‘She Saved A Lot Of Lives’: Witness Praises School Bus Driver Involved In Crash Near Bratt

“She deserves something like a Purple Heart. She saved a lot of lives.”

That’s how a witness described the action of an Escambia County Public Schools bus driver that avoided a potentially serious crash Wednesday morning on West Highway 4 near Bratt.

The witness said the driver of a white Hyundai Sonata, identified by the Florida Highway Patrol as an 18-year-old female, attempted to pass the bus in a no-passing zone on Highway 4 near Still Road. The Sonata sideswiped a red Toyota Camry, and one of the vehicles made minor contact with bus No. 21-21.

The bus was barely scratched as dust was wiped off a small area of the driver’s side.

For more photos, click here.

There were 28 students from Ernest Ward Middle School and Northview High School on the bus, and there were no injuries. The students were later transported, on the same bus, to school. The drivers of the cars were not seriously injured.

“But it could have been much worse,” the witness said. “She (the bus driver) reacted very fast and got off the road to miss hitting the other two. She really deserves a Purple Heart or something.”

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.