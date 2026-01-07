‘She Saved A Lot Of Lives’: Witness Praises School Bus Driver Involved In Crash Near Bratt
January 7, 2026
“She deserves something like a Purple Heart. She saved a lot of lives.”
That’s how a witness described the action of an Escambia County Public Schools bus driver that avoided a potentially serious crash Wednesday morning on West Highway 4 near Bratt.
The witness said the driver of a white Hyundai Sonata, identified by the Florida Highway Patrol as an 18-year-old female, attempted to pass the bus in a no-passing zone on Highway 4 near Still Road. The Sonata sideswiped a red Toyota Camry, and one of the vehicles made minor contact with bus No. 21-21.
The bus was barely scratched as dust was wiped off a small area of the driver’s side.
There were 28 students from Ernest Ward Middle School and Northview High School on the bus, and there were no injuries. The students were later transported, on the same bus, to school. The drivers of the cars were not seriously injured.
“But it could have been much worse,” the witness said. “She (the bus driver) reacted very fast and got off the road to miss hitting the other two. She really deserves a Purple Heart or something.”
The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments
9 Responses to “‘She Saved A Lot Of Lives’: Witness Praises School Bus Driver Involved In Crash Near Bratt”
I have tought my 3 kids to never pass a school bus. It is not worth the potential catastrophic accident that it could cause.
I’m glad there were no serious injuries. I hope the parents take the keys, the car, and the privileges away for awhile.
The driver attempted to pass the bus in a no-passing zone. This happens all of the time. I cringe every time I see this happen. Slow down, no one is in that big of a hurry. I hope that the driver got a huge ticket!
Awesome job 21 21. That is how we roll!
So glad this was not a bad as it could have been. Almost every single day on here there are accidents. Everyone wants something done. We’ve got to correct our driving issues ourselves. Go home, talk to your family, educate each other on road rules and road safety. I would be curious how we compare to other counties or size. It does seem like it is just out of control.
My middle school daughter called me from school about 10:45 and I was like WHATS UP? She said that they had just arrived at school so they were letting students call parents.. I asked why they were just now getting there over 2 and a half hours late? She said that they were almost involved in an accident..But everyone was fine so they were letting the kids call..I’m glad I talked to her b4 I saw this.!! Thank you Jesus for protecting these kids.! And THANK YOU for the driver of this bus. She is new to us. So I do not know yet who she is..This could have been so much worse.. What is so important that u need to try to pass a school bus in a no passing zone?!?! !! That driver needs to be held accountable!! This was a bus with our children on it.!! U want to drive crazy , u do so somewhere else.. DO NOT BE DRIVING RECKLESS AROUND THESE SCHOOL BUSES.!!
I had not one but two cars pass me on a hill in the fog in a no passing zone this morning. I suppose they were on their way to work. People have no idea how dangerous this is. Had they hit someone head-on sadly it would have been a fatal. There simply is no traffic enforcement anymore.
I think the 18 year old female must have gotten her license way too early, since not knowing that you don’t pass anything in a no passing zone! Could have been very bad for all. Glad everyone is ok. People, slow down and pay attention. You are dealing with more lives than just your own!
i was on the bus she saved my life