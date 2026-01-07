Century Council Elects President, VP And Sets 2026 Meeting Schedule

Tuesday night, the Century Town Council elected a president and vice president to lead the council for the new year and set a meeting schedule for 2026.

Dynette Lewis was reelected to serve another year as council president on a 3-2 vote after a nomination by John Bass and a second from Henry Cunningham. After a long pause, Shelisa McCall voted no on Lewis as council president, and Sparkie Harrison also voted no.

Bass nominated Cunningham as vice president, and Harrison nominated McCall, leaving the council with two open nomination motions.

“I’ll let Ms. McCall take it,” Cunningham said before seconding McCall’s nomination. “I did four years, so let her have it, I’ll step out.”

The motion carried 4-1 to elect McCall as vice president, with Lewis casting the dissenting vote.

Meeting Schedule

The council also set meeting dates for 2026 on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:15 p.m. with three exceptions. The second meeting of August will be held on August 25, and the first meeting of November will be November 10 due to election days, and a single meeting will be held in December on the first.

Pictured top: (L-R) Tuesday night, the Century Town Council elected Dynette Lewis, Century as the body’s president and Shelisa McCall as vice president. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.