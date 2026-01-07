Next Escambia Waste Services Free Paint Day Is Canceled

January 7, 2026

Due to lack of availability, free paint will not be available Thursday, January 15 at the Perdido Landfill.

The next free paint day is scheduled for Thursday, February 5, but will be dependent on availability.

Free paint is typically available at the Perdido Landfill on the first and third Thursday of each month from 8-11 a.m. It is offered to the public for free in exchange for a new five gallon bucket with a lid (available at local hardware stores). Available colors vary.

Citizens can also dispose of up to 20 gallons of latex and oil-based paint at a time at the landfill at no charge. Latex paint is screened twice, reblended and put into new five-gallon buckets.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 